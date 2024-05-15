Brokers Issue Forecasts for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.
Park Lawn Stock Up 1.1 %
PLC stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.91.
Park Lawn Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Articles
