Brokers Issue Forecasts for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

PLC stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

