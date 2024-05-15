Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DML opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

