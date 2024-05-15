Brokers Offer Predictions for Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBL opened at C$33.00 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$22.63 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

