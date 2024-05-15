Brokers Offer Predictions for Potbelly Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $854,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

