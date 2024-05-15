Brokers Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.