Brokers Set Expectations for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %

OLMA opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $568.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,301.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $726,900 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

