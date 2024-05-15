Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:BAM opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

