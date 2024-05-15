Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) versus Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Critical Comparison

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 16.74% 19.09% 0.81% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $67.01 million 1.73 $11.26 million $2.50 10.28 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

This table compares Union Bankshares and Brunswick Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Union Bankshares and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

