Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of BLDR opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

