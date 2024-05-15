Bunge Global SA (BG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 569,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

