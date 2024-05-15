Bunge Global SA (BG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. 375,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,760. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.