Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend of GBX 50.10

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.63) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.6 %

BNZL opened at GBX 3,102 ($38.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The stock has a market cap of £10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.27, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,306 ($41.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,043.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,088.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 10,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,105 ($39.00), for a total value of £333,166.50 ($418,445.74). In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 10,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,105 ($39.00), for a total transaction of £333,166.50 ($418,445.74). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.46), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($932,367.85). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

