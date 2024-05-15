Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.26

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and traded as low as $15.07. Burberry Group shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 102,724 shares changing hands.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

