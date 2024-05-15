Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.53. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $819.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

