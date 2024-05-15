BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $8,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BV Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BVFL opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

About BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

