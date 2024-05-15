Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

Shares of CLDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 138,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,688. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.