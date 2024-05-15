Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 688,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 85.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 358,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Campbell Soup by 676.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.01 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

