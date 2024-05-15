Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

