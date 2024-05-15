Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Canoo Price Performance

Canoo stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 6,181,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,962. Canoo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Canoo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.