Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.20% from the company’s previous close.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canoo

Canoo Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,861. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.