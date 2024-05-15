Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $472.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.