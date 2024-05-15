Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $17.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

