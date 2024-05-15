Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 172.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

