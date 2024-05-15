Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $22.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.62. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.29 per share.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $182.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

