Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CSWC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 453,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

