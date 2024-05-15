Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CJ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.83. 506,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,469. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7151767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

