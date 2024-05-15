Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAH. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 544,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,830. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

