CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 60.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 1,076,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,609. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCLD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.