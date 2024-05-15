CareDx’s (CDNA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 276,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

