Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.67

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.67 and last traded at $423.36, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.