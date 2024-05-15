Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.38

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 32945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

