Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLRB. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

CLRB stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

