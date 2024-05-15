Centerra Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

CG stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 220,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,157. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7145148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

