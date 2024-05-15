Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 17.3%

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08). 11,863,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 4,349,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,345.93). Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

