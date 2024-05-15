Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.25 million.

