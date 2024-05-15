Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 121 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.73. 199,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,938. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

