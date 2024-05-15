Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.93. The stock had a trading volume of 576,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,898. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.75 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.31.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

