Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 509,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,676. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

