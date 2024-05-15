Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $326,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. 148,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

