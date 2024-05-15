Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

