Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 596,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

