Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.