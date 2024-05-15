Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,891,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LULU traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $347.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.