Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 51,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 116,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.