Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,266,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

FICO traded up $29.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,383.73. 19,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,377. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $745.45 and a 12-month high of $1,387.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,227.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

