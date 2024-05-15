Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW remained flat at $34.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 358,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

