Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 224,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 159,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

