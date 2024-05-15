Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 289 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. 325,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

