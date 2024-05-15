Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.52. 288,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,129. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

