Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

